Igloo Village

Terms & Conditions:

Bookings: Our Igloos are only available as a 2 hour package designed for 4+ people. Smaller groups are welcome to book but please be aware the minimum charge is a 4 person package. All Igloo guests must be on a $45pp Igloo package. Igloo packages are not available in conjunction with any other offers, discounts, etc.

All bookings require card details to be held as security. Nothing will be charged to this card, except in special circumstances (E.g. a late cancellation, walkout, or any damage to an Igloo/other property).

Dietary Requirements: Vegetarian or Gluten-free variants of the Igloo package are available on request. We will do our best to meet any other dietary requirements but unfortunately we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so.

Weather: You may not be able to beat Welly on a good day, but we all know that during Winter it can get pretty rainy and windy at times. Because we want to ensure that everyone has a great, and safe, Igloo experience sadly there may be times/days where the Igloos aren’t available due to factors outside our control.

In the event that we can’t proceed with an Igloo booking we will let you know as soon as we can and, if available, you are then welcome to either come in and enjoy the food and drinks of the Igloo package inside at St Johns, or re-book for another time. We will always try to accommodate you as best we can but please understand that there may be a rare occasion where we are both unable to host you inside or re-book for a time that suits your group’s schedules.

Cancellations/No shows: We understand that things sometimes come up and plans change. However we need to stock, plan, and roster our lovely staff around booking numbers and we only have a limited number of Igloos to offer to all our guests.

So, in the event of fewer than 48 hours notification of a cancellation, we reserve the right to charge the price of a 4 person Igloo booking. Where more than 48 hours notice is given there will be no charge for a cancellation.

Children: Smaller humans are welcome at the Igloo Village and those age 12 and under are exempt from the package requirement. However please be aware that the minimum 4 person charge will still apply to all bookings. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available as options for the two drinks included in the packages.